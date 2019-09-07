York Wins in Offensive Explosion

September 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





York, PA - A day after the Blue Crabs held the York Revolution to just one hit, today was an offensive explosion from both sides. The Revs bats poured it on throughout in a 12-6 York victory.

With a runner on first in the top of the first inning, Tony Thomas grounded a ball down the third base line, and a funky hop and an error resulted in a little league home run, as he came all the way around to score.

John Hayes got the start for the Blue Crabs this evening and allowed a three run home run in both the first and the second innings, and when combined with another Revs run, they plated seven in the first two innings.

Southern Maryland fought with their foes every step of the way, scoring two runs in each of the first three innings including a pair of triples in the third to make the score 7-6, York.

A York triple, sacrifice fly, and a single put up another three runs in the bottom of the fourth. After just three combined runs on Friday night, this evening 16 combined runs scored in the first four innings.

The Crabs bats poured on the runs in the early going, but eight different Revs pitchers were featured in a successful attempt to tame their bats as York took home a 12-6 win.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and Twitter (@BlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.