Long Island Opens Homestand with Doubleheader Sweep

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters in a single admission doubleheader on Saturday evening at Bethpage Ballpark, winning game one 6-4 and then taking game two 6-5.

The Skeeters got on the board early in game one, plating four runs in the top of the first. A two-run triple from Denis Phipps and a two-run home run to left-center field off the bat of D.J. Peterson did the damage. However, that would be all the scoring Sugar Land would get, as Ducks starter Brandon Beachy did not allow another run for the rest of his outing, including a stretch of retiring 11 straight batters.

A three-run inning in the home half of the second brought Long Island to within a run. The inning was highlighted by Ramon Cabrera's RBI double, a run-scoring fielder's choice from D'Arby Myers and an RBI infield single by Rey Fuentes. The Flock rounded out the scoring with a two-run homer to right in the fourth, launched by Fuentes, and an RBI single off the bat of L.J. Mazzilli.

Beachy (5-0) picked up the win for Long Island, tossing six innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk, while striking out five batters. Skeeters starter Carlos Pimentel (6-2) was tagged with the loss after pitching six innings, yielding six runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Cody Mincey threw a scoreless seventh inning, surrendering two hits and striking out two.

Similar to game one, Sugar Land took an early lead in game two with a leadoff home run by Wynton Bernard in the opening frame. However, the Ducks had answer in the bottom of the inning when Mazzilli laced a two-run single to center, giving Long Island a 2-1 lead. The Flock extended their lead to 6-1 with a Myers sacrifice fly in the second, an RBI single to right from Hector Sanchez and sacrifice fly to left by Deibinson Romero in the third and a Daniel Fields RBI single in the fifth.

The Skeeters put together a four-run top of the seventh inning featuring an RBI double by Bernard, a run-scoring single from Juan Silverio, a run coming in on a double play and a fielding error. Sugar Land had the game-tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs when pinch hitter Anthony Giansanti lined out to Romero at third.

Ducks starter Seth Simmons (8-8) got the win for Long Island, dealing five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Starting pitcher Troy Scribner (6-6) received the loss for Sugar Land after lasting five innings, yielding six runs on 10 hits and three walks, while striking out three batters. Felix Carvallo earned his first save with the Ducks, tossing an inning in relief, surrendering one unearned run on one hit and a walk in the seventh inning.

Mazzilli led Long Island offensively in the double header, going 5-7 with three RBIs and a run scored.

