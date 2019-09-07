Two Home Runs Propel Bees To Victory Over Barnstormers

September 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (28-27, 63-61) defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers (22-34, 46-80) 3-1 at New Britain Stadium on Saturday night to even up the four-game weekend series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris (6-3) tallied the win after allowing one unearned run on just four hits in six innings on the mound, walking two while striking out five as the right-hander registered his fourth quality start of the campaign. Lancaster starting pitcher John Anderson (10-8) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits (two home runs) across six innings pitched, walking three and striking out four. Jim Fuller shut the door in the top of the ninth for his team-best 20th save of the season.

New Britain jumped out in front 1-0 against Anderson in the bottom of the first when Daren Ford cracked a solo home run over the left field wall on the second pitch of the evening thrown by the southpaw for his fifth big fly in 2019. Lancaster answered right back versus Morris just one half inning later as Darian Sandford's fifth run batted in of the series came courtesy of a double off the wall in right which allowed Greg Golson to score the tying-run after he opened up the frame reaching on a two-base throwing error committed by shortstop Ryan Jackson. The visitors threatened in the top of the third by putting the first two men on base but were held off the scoreboard as Morris induced Parker Morin to line into a double play and then two batters later ended the inning by striking out Golson swinging. In the last of the sixth, Jackson led off with a free pass, which brought Jason Rogers to the plate, who proceeded to smash a go-ahead two-run home run to the opposite-field in right center for his second home run in as many ballgames and 14th overall as the Bees first baseman leapfrogs ahead of Caleb Gindl for sole possession of second place in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in runs batted in with 86 and in the blink of an eye the boys from the Hardware City regained the lead 3-1. The bullpen trio Brady Dragmire, Grant Black, and Fuller did the rest as they fired three scoreless innings, striking out three in the process as New Britain was victorious for the 18th time in their last 26 games played. Rogers had two hits and has now totaled 35 multi-hit games and 23 multi-RBI contests on the year.

The Bees conclude their series with the Lancaster Barnstormers at New Britain Stadium on Sunday, September 8th as the teams square off in a single-admission doubleheader. First pitch is game one scheduled for 1:35 P.M., with the nightcap taking place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening matchup as both contests are slated for seven innings of play. It will be a YMCA Family Fun Day and Bark in the Park! All dogs are welcome into the stadium but must be wearing a leash or harness at all times. Prior to game one, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Bees! After game two, kids can take the field and run the bases! All Bees Kids Club members can attend the game for FREE! Plus, everyone will have the chance to purchase a YMCA Family Four Pack for just $44!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.