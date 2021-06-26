Herrmann, Miners Cruise Past Boulders

The Sussex County Miners got six innings of two-run ball from starter Max Herrmann and handed the New York Boulders a 10-5 Frontier League defeat on Saturday night at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

Herrmann allowed seven hits over his six innings of work, while walking two and striking out seven. The victory improved the lefthander to 3-1 on the season.

Sussex County also got three RBIs from Chuck Taylor and three hits, including a home run by Trevin Esquerra.

Jack Sundberg had three hits in the loss for New York, while Ray Hernandez had a hand in three of the Boulders' five runs with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Miners scored two runs apiece in the second, third and fourth innings as they built a 6-1 lead. Both runs in the second came via Cito Culver's second home run of the season, while a Taylor double and sacrifice fly by Juan Kelly accounted for the pair in the third frame. The fourth stanza saw the two runs come on a solo home run off the bat of Esquerra, his first of the year, and a single by Taylor, his second RBI of the night.

Ray Hernandez knocked in the first two Boulders' runs of the evening with a solo home run in the fourth, his sixth of the campaign, and an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Hernandez was also involved in the Boulders' third run of the game. In the eighth, Hernandez was struck out by Miners' reliever Tyler Luneke, but reached on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Hernandez scored on a sacrifice fly by Milton Smith, Jr.

The Miners, leading 6-2 in the seventh inning, tacked on a pair of insurance runs on a two-run homer by Joey Rose, his third of the year and in as many nights.

Sussex County's final two runs of the evening came in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Taylor and an RBI groundout by Audy Ciriaco.

The Boulders capped the night's scoring with a two-run ninth inning home run by Kevonte Mitchell, his third of the year.

Ryan Munoz took the loss for New York, surrendering six runs in four innings. It was Munoz' first decision of the year.

