Seven Run Fifth Inning Dooms Jackals
June 26, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The opener of a three game series between the New Jersey Jackals and Equipe Quebec featured the debut of new signee Peter Soporowski as the Jackals fell to Quebec by a score of 10-7. New Jersey got off to a fast start, receiving a home run off the bat of Todd Isaacs in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. After an RBI double from Quebec's David Glaude tied the game at 1, Russ Olive singled Isaacs home to place the Jackals back in front 2-1. Justin Wylie and Jason Agresti would tack on two more runs for the home side with an RBI single and double, respectively. New Jersey led 4-1 after 4.
Equipe Quebec is a traveling team this year, due to the ongoing U.S. - Canadian Border closure. They arrived in New Jersey early yesterday morning after a seven hour bus trip from Avon, Ohio. Their offense took a few innings to shake off the grogginess, but did so in a big way in the fifth inning. Glaude lifted an RBI double into the outfield, scoring L.P. Pelletier. Jesse Hodges brought in Jeffry Parra on a Sac-Fly to make it 4-3 New Jersey. After former Pittsburgh Pirate Gift Ngoepe pushed across an RBI single to tie the game at four, Ruben Castro delivered the knockout punch with a three run home-run to right field, putting Quebec in front 7-4.
The rally wasn't entirely over, as Jack Barrie added an RBI double to make it 8-4, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple on the rare Left Fielder-to-Pitcher-to-Third Baseman putout to end the inning.
New Jersey refused to go quietly, however, receiving a ground-rule double from Olive, an Alfredo Marte RBI groundout and a Stanley Espinal RBI double to make it 8-7 headed to the top of the 6th.
The final runs for Quebec would come in the eighth on a fielder's choice and an RBI single. Closer Andrew Case worked a clean ninth inning to preserve la victoire pour Equipe Quebec (the win for Team Quebec), now 14-13 on the season.
The Jackals fall to 15-10, with the second game slated for Saturday, June 26th at 6:05pm, a Fireworks Saturday Night at Yogi Berra Stadium. Tickets are still available and you can watch the game on frontierleaguetv.com or listen at mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2021
- Seven Run Fifth Inning Dooms Jackals - New Jersey Jackals
- Otters Score Early and Often in Friday's Win - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.