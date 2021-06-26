Seven Run Fifth Inning Dooms Jackals

June 26, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The opener of a three game series between the New Jersey Jackals and Equipe Quebec featured the debut of new signee Peter Soporowski as the Jackals fell to Quebec by a score of 10-7. New Jersey got off to a fast start, receiving a home run off the bat of Todd Isaacs in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. After an RBI double from Quebec's David Glaude tied the game at 1, Russ Olive singled Isaacs home to place the Jackals back in front 2-1. Justin Wylie and Jason Agresti would tack on two more runs for the home side with an RBI single and double, respectively. New Jersey led 4-1 after 4.

Equipe Quebec is a traveling team this year, due to the ongoing U.S. - Canadian Border closure. They arrived in New Jersey early yesterday morning after a seven hour bus trip from Avon, Ohio. Their offense took a few innings to shake off the grogginess, but did so in a big way in the fifth inning. Glaude lifted an RBI double into the outfield, scoring L.P. Pelletier. Jesse Hodges brought in Jeffry Parra on a Sac-Fly to make it 4-3 New Jersey. After former Pittsburgh Pirate Gift Ngoepe pushed across an RBI single to tie the game at four, Ruben Castro delivered the knockout punch with a three run home-run to right field, putting Quebec in front 7-4.

The rally wasn't entirely over, as Jack Barrie added an RBI double to make it 8-4, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple on the rare Left Fielder-to-Pitcher-to-Third Baseman putout to end the inning.

New Jersey refused to go quietly, however, receiving a ground-rule double from Olive, an Alfredo Marte RBI groundout and a Stanley Espinal RBI double to make it 8-7 headed to the top of the 6th.

The final runs for Quebec would come in the eighth on a fielder's choice and an RBI single. Closer Andrew Case worked a clean ninth inning to preserve la victoire pour Equipe Quebec (the win for Team Quebec), now 14-13 on the season.

The Jackals fall to 15-10, with the second game slated for Saturday, June 26th at 6:05pm, a Fireworks Saturday Night at Yogi Berra Stadium. Tickets are still available and you can watch the game on frontierleaguetv.com or listen at mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.