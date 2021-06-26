Slammers Defeat Boomers

June 26, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - A rainy night for game two of the Slammers/Boomers series got underway after a slight rain delay. Righty Logan Dubbe took to the hill with hopes to secure a win to end a long cold streak for the Slammers. Tonight's game would be Dubbe's first start for Joliet. The Slammers walked away with a win tonight with the final tally being 7-4.

A quick start for the Boomers as they put the first run on the board in the top of the second inning from an RBI single by Nick Oddo. The Boomers would only score three more times, once in the fourth, a home run by Chase Dawson. In the fifth, Alec Craig hit a double bringing in Clint Hardy for an unearned run. Finally, in the ninth inning with a double by Luke Becker bringing in another unearned run scored by Alec Craig.

The Slammers bats came alive tonight scoring their two runs in the fourth, an RBI double by Pactrick Causa bringing home Alonzo Jones and a RBI single by Kyle Jacobsen scoring Causa . This put the score at 2-2.

The bottom of the inning was lively for the Slammers as they scored three more runs. An RBI single by Lane Baremore scored Dylan Hardy. Brylie Ware would score from third after a single hit by Alonzo Jones. Patric Causa got to first on a fielder's choice, and Lane Baremore would cross the plate scoring the third and final run of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth a solo Braxton bomb would drive in another run for the Slammers. This would be Braxton Davidson's fifth home run of the season.

In the top of the seventh the Slammers sent Mario Samuel to the mound to relieve Logan Dubbe, who had an outstanding first start facing 24 batters, pitching a total of 6 strikeouts and only having two earned runs to his name. The scoring for the Slammers seemed to be nonstop as Kyle Jacobsen hit an RBI single letting Alonzo Jones cross the plate.

Trevor Charpie would come into the game in the top of the eight to cut Mario Samuel a break. Trevor would only let up one run while on the mound helping keep Joliet on top to secure the win.

Tonight's 7-4 win ties the series between Joliet and Schaumburg one game each. The Slammers record is now 11 and 16 on the season. The next home game will be Sunday, June 27th at 1:05 p.m. This will be the final game of the Slammers/Boomers series and an end to a 6 game home stand.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.