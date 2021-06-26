Jackals, Yakkertech, Partner for Advanced Analytics

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The New Jersey Jackals and Yakkertech are proud to announce a new partnership that will bring the Jackals' franchise into the age of analytics and advanced baseball analysis.

Yakkertech has installed new cameras (pictured) on the Jackals' dugout that track the flight of every baseball thrown from the pitchers mound. Those cameras identify the seams on the baseball and generate multiples of data on the spin rate, velocity and release point, which the players and coaching staff can then review immediately after the game.

"This is something that has become a must have for any independent baseball team," General Manager Gil Addeo said. "MLB teams no longer call us and only ask for a player's batting average, or a pitcher's ERA. They want to know what the exit velocity is, or what the pitch location is over the course of a game."

The information from the cameras is compiled into easily sorted reports by BaseballCloud, where each player is given a profile that tracks their advanced statistics over the season and serves as a visual aid as they work to improve their swing or pitch delivery.

"The players are constantly improving, working on a new way to deliver the ball to home plate or a new way to time their swing correctly," Addeo explained. "Using this new system, our coaching staff will be able to further assist those improvements and immediately see the results any time we take the field."

Although the reports will be kept in-house, fans can expect more information included in game recaps, season updates and on the broadcasts as the sample size increases with each home game.

