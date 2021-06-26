Saturday Game Postponed

June 26, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - Saturday's contest between the Lake Erie Crushers and Windy City Thunderbolts has been postponed due to expected storms.

A doubleheader will now be in effect for Sunday, June 27th, between the two respective clubs. The first of the two 7-inning games will begin at 1 pm EST.

