Hernandez Sets Home Run Record in Hot Rods Win

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Heriberto Hernandez hit his record-breaking 24th homer of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-28, 75-52), shutout the Greensboro Grasshoppers (31-29, 58-67) 3-0 at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday. The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will resume their six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

After a pair of doubles in the first two innings, Bowling Green plated the first run of the game in the third. Gionti Turner led off with a walk and stole second base; Mason Auer singled to score Turner and take a 1-0 lead. BG extended their lead to 3-0 with back-to-back solo home runs from Auer and Hernandez in the fifth. The bullpen kept the shutout and allowed just one hit after the fourth, cruising to a 3-0 shutout victory.

Logan Workman (5-3) earned the win in 5.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Austin Vernon earned a hold after throwing 2.0 hitless, scoreless frames with a walk and two strikeouts. Kyle Whitten allowed a hit over one scoreless, striking out two in a hold. Antonio Menendez earned the save, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Notes: Hernandez's fifth-inning home run passed Jordan Qsar for the Hot Rods single-season home run record... He is one away from Philip Wunderlich's single-season RBI record of 86 set in 2011... Auer's home run was his 10th of the season... He extended his league-best on-base streak to 31 games... This was BG's ninth shutout win of the season... Their first shutout since August 6th, also against Greensboro... Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT... RH Anthony Molina (12-2, 3.12) will start for the Hot Rods Grasshoppers RH Ricky DeVito (3-5, 4.70)... The game is available to watch on MiLB.tv...

Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT and listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Fans can get their tickets for upcoming Hot Rods home games by calling 270-901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office, or visiting www.bghotrods.com.

