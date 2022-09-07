BooClaws Spooktacular on October 28th with Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Hogwarts Express is arriving in ShoreTown on Friday, October 28th for the 3rd annual BooClaws Spooktacular featuring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Gates open at 6:00 pm for the BooClaws Spooktacular with the movie beginning at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and include a popcorn and soda.

"Join us at Platform 9 Â¾ for a night of witchcraft and wizardry," said Kayla Reilly, BlueClaws Director of Events and Operations. "Wizards and muggles of the Jersey Shore community are going to have a MAGICAL time at this year's BooClaws Spooktacular!"

Guests are encouraged to come in wizard robes or other preferred Halloween costumes. There will be a full set of spooky Halloween and Harry Potter-themed activities around the ballpark, including trick-or-treating and seeking the Golden Snitch.

Magic wands, Butterbeer and other food specials will be available for purchase to make you feel like you are right at Hogsmeade!

Everyone is encouraged to watch the movie from the field or from the seats. Beach blankets and chairs are welcome.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The 2022 BlueClaws season runs through Sunday, September 11th and tickets are available by calling 732-901-7000 option 2 or online at BlueClaws.com.

