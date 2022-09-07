Blue Rocks Drop Game Two against Hudson Valley 3-1

September 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks were cooled off in game two of a six game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, falling 3-1.

The Blue Rocks were able to jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the first. A leadoff walk from centerfielder Cody Wilson, followed by his 16th stolen base, a sacrifice bunt from second baseman Viandel Pena and a fielder's choice E6 scored the lone run of the game for the Blue Rocks.

The Blue Rocks struggled at the plate all night long and were only able to muster up three hits and one run, which scored on an error, but they were able to keep that 1-0 lead for the majority of the game. It wasn't until the 7th inning when things started going the Renegades' way.

Ben Cowles got things started for the Renegades in the top of the 7th with a leadoff double which was followed by two more doubles from left fielder Kyle Battle and catcher Anthony Seigler. The trio of doubles gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead and an RBI sacrifice fly from first baseman Spencer Henson ended the scoring for the game and gave the Renegades a 3-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks were shut down after the first inning offensively by Renegades starting pitcher Richard Fitts who went 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts, one walk and only gave up two hits.

Blue Rocks starting pitcher Mitchell Parker pitched well and kept his team in it while he could. Parker went 4.0 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and no runs while striking out five.

The Blue Rocks lost Wilson who left the game with an apparent leg injury in the top of the seventh when attempting to make a play on the RBI double from Battle, his status for tomorrow is still unknown.

The win bumps the Renegades up to 1.5 games back of the Brooklyn Cyclones with four games remaining on their schedule.

The Blue Rocks will look to put this game in their rearview mirror and bounce back in game three of this final series of the season against the Renegades. The two teams will be back at it again tomorrow night, September 8, at 6:35.

