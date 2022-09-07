Dash Stymied by Brooklyn's Moreno in 5-2 Loss

September 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped a 5-2 ballgame to the Brooklyn Cyclones on 336 Day.

Winston-Salem came out aggressive in the bottom of the first, as Andy Atwood laced a single on the very first pitch of the inning. Alsander Womack then singled on a 0-1 pitch, before Ben Norman jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat and punched an RBI single to right field which gave the Dash a 1-0 edge. The Norman single pushed Womack to third base, where he was able to tag up and score on the Riley Jepson sacrifice fly.

After neither side pushed a run across in the second, Brooklyn broke through against Winston-Salem's Hunter Dollander. William Lugo and Shervyen Newton both singled in the top of the third, but Dollander got Juan Loyo to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play, with Lugo advancing to third base. Matt Rudick stepped in next, and smacked a triple into the right field corner to plate Lugo. Alex Ramirez then worked the count full, before doubling off the center field wall to drive Rudick home, and tie the ballgame at 2-2. Pitching Coach Danny Farquhar ventured to the mound to try and settle Dollander, but he then gave up a two-run home run to JT Schwartz to put the Cyclones ahead 4-2. The very next batter Jose Peroza also went yard, as the Dash pulled Dollander in favor of Angel Acevedo who escaped the inning with a fly out.

Acevedo worked through another two scoreless innings, but Brooklyn's Luis Moreno matched that with scoreless innings in the fourth through seventh, which would wrap up his performance. The 23-year-old righty finished with five strikeouts across seven innings, and allowed just one more base hit after his first inning. For the Dash, Karan Patel and Cooper Bradford combined to hold Brooklyn at five runs through the eighth inning, but the Dash lineup was held in check as well. Skyler Arias pitched a shutout ninth inning, but Dylan Hall authored a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down a 5-2 Cyclones win. Hall got the save for Moreno's victory, with Dollander taking the loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.