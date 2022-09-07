Five Run Third Inning Propels Brooklyn to 5-2 Win on Wednesday

September 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Winston Salem, NC - For the second straight game, Brooklyn fell behind early but was able to rally for a victory as they defeated the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday afternoon by the score of 5-2. A five-run, two-out rally in the top of the third provided all the offense Brooklyn would need, with back-to-back home runs from JT Schwartz and Jose Peroza capping the offensive outburst.

Winston-Salem jumped in front in the bottom of the first when they started their first turn at-bat with three consecutive singles. Ben Norman, who collected the third straight knock, opened the scoring with an RBI single that scored Andy Atwood to give the Dash a 1-0 edge. Later in the frame Riley Jepson added a sacrifice fly to score Alsander Womack and push their lead to 2-0.

That would be all the offense that Brooklyn starter Luis Moreno would allow, as the righthander settled down after the first inning and went on to toss 7.0 innings, allowing just one more hit after the first three batters of the game singled, while walking one and striking out five.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn exploded in the top of the third to jump in front. With William Lugo on third, and two outs, Matt Rudick got things started with a triple into the right centerfield gap to trim the Brooklyn deficit to 2-1. Alex Ramirez followed with a booming double off the wall in centerfield to push Rudick home and knot things up at 2-2. JT Schwartz was next up for the 'Clones and he drilled a homer into the right-center field bleachers to give Brooklyn a 4-2 lead. Two pitches later, Jose Peroza went yard for an opposite field home run as the back-to-back jacks gave Brooklyn a 5-2 lead.

That would be all the offense in the game, as Franklin Sanchez and Dylan Hall came on in relief to finish what Moreno started and close out the Brooklyn win.

The Cyclones victory lowered their Magic Number for clinching the Northern Division and advancing to the South Atlantic League Playoffs to three, with Hudson Valley scheduled to play in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn will look to make it three in a row over Winston-Salem when they send RHP Dominic Hamel to the mound on Thursday evening.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.