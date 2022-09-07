BlueClaws IronBirds Split Wednesday Pair

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Aberdeen split a double-header on Wednesday with the BlueClaws winning the opener 4-0 and the IronBirds the nightcap 3-1.

Victor Vargas (2-1) threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high eight in a 4-0 win in the opener. Vargas faced the minimum 21 over his seven scoreless innings.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the second inning. After a pair of walks, Anthony Quirion grounded into a fielder's choice at second, but a throwing error from Luis Valdez allowed Rixon Wingrove to score the game's first run.

Jersey Shore added two more in the fifth on an RBI double from Kendall Simmons and an RBI single from Jared Carr.

IronBirds starter Jean Pinto (4-6) gave up one run over four innings with five walks and three strikeouts.

Hao Yu Lee had three hits and Kendall Simmons added two for the BlueClaws in the win.

Game Two Recap

Aberdeen scored twice in the top of the eighth and topped the BlueClaws 3-1 in game two. Billy Cook and Trendon Craig had RBI singles in the eighth off Jonathan Hughes (0-5, both runs unearned).

Each team got early unearned runs. Aberdeen led in the second on an RBI double from Frederick Bencosme. Jersey Shore tied the game in the third on a throwing error on second baseman Billy Cook.

BlueClaws starter Carlo Reyes gave up one unearned run over five innings while striking out eight, a new season high.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Kyle Glogoski starts for Jersey Shore.

