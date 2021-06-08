Head Coach Bruce Ramsay Named ECHL Coach of the Year
June 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Head Coach Bruce Ramsay has been chosen as the 2020-21 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Ramsay led Wichita to a 41-22-8 record and a second-place finish in the Western Conference during the regular season. It marked Wichita's first 40-plus win season since 2011-12 in the Central Hockey League. The Thunder went 22-10-4 on the road, which is a new franchise high for road wins in a single season and led the ECHL in road victories.
Ramsay is in his second season as the Thunder's head coach after spending three seasons as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Prior to joining the Griffins, he was the head coach of the Tulsa Oilers from 2009-15, where he compiled a 185-180-35 record and led the Oilers to the playoffs in each of his last two seasons in Tulsa - which coincided with Oilers' final season in the Central Hockey League and their first season in the ECHL.
Ramsay becomes the second coach in franchise history to win Coach of the Year. In 2011-12, Kevin McClelland was named as the CHL Coach of the Year.
Andrew Lord of Greenville finished second in the voting, followed by Ford Wayne's Ben Boudreau, Brad Ralph of Florida and Allen's Steve Martinson.
In addition to his Coach of the Year honors, Ramsay also was named the ECHL General Manager of the Year award, which is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.
John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)
2020-21 Â Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Â Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays
2018-19 Â Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Â Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades
2016-17 Â Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Â Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Â Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Â Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Â Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Â Rob Murray, Alaska Aces
Â John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Â Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Â Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads
2008-09 Â Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils
2007-08 Â Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Â Davis Payne, Alaska Aces
2005-06 Â Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers
2004-05 Â Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
2003-04 Â Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers
2002-03 Â Claude Noel, Toledo Storm
2001-02 Â Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators
2000-01 Â Troy Ward, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Â Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1998-99 Â Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1997-98 Â Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers
1996-97 Â Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill
1995-96 Â Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades
1994-95 Â Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Â Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees
1992-93 Â Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps
1991-92 Â Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds
1990-91 Â Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Â Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Â Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers
ECHL General Manager of the Year Award
2020-21 Â Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Â Steve Martinson, Allen Americans
2018-19 Â Rob Murray, Tulsa Oilers
2017-18 Â Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays
2016-17 Â Chris Stewart, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Â Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
Wichita opens the playoffs tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Fort Wayne Komets.
