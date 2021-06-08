Greenville Shuts Down Indy in Game One

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their first playoff game since 2018, the Indy Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Greenville would score two unanswered goals and Ryan Bednard would stop 37 shots to take game one in the best-of-five series.

Indy would have an early chance on the power play but Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard would stop the pair of shots that Indy put on net. Throughout the middle of the period, each team would trade chances on net. Taking a late goaltender interference penalty, Indy would have to kill off a penalty for the final 1:50 of the first period.

Earning a 5-on-3 power play midway through the 2nd period, Indy would put several shots on Bednard but he would hold them off. Immediately responding to Indy's strong power play, Greenville's Anthony Rinaldi would chip a puck over the shoulder of Billy Christopoulos to take a 1-0 lead. Although the Fuel outshot the Swamp Rabbits 11-8 in the middle stanza, Greenville would take the one goal lead into the locker room.

Jumping on a Fuel turnover at the beginning of the third period, the Swamp Rabbits would spring Shawn Cameron on a breakaway and he would put a wrist shot over the shoulder of Christopoulos. Each team would have a chance on the man advantage but nobody would be able to score. Greenville would hold on to eventually take game one of the series by a score of 2-0.

