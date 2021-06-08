Allen Defeats Utah 3-1 in Series Opener

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies fall 3-1 to the Allen Americans in game 1 of the best of 5 series on Tuesday night at Allen Events Center.

Spencer Asuchak got Allen on the board 2:15 in. Utah tied the game 14:21 into the first as ECHL Rookie of the Year Matthew Boucher scored from the left circle. Boucher led Utah with 25 goals this season. Travis Barron got the assist. Utah outshot Allen 15 to 5 in the first period.

Neither team scored in the 2nd period. Allen took the lead as Brett Newmann scored on a rebound from a Josh Lammon shot 6:12 into the third. The Americans added an empty net goal with 24 seconds left to take game 1. Utah outshot Allen 30 to 23.

Utah went 0 for 3 on the power play, while Allen went 0 for 5. Utah goaltender Parker Gahagen saved 20 of 22 and Allen goalie Jake Paterson saved 29 of 30 as he was the number 1 star of the contest.

Charlie Gerard led Utah with 6 shots on goal. Trey Bradley had 4 shots.

Tuesday was the 25th anniversary of the Grizzlies 1996 IHL Turner Cup Championship clinching game as they swept the Orlando Solar Bears in 4 games.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies are holding a watch party in the Centennial room at Maverik Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Games 3-5 of the series will be at Maverik Center. Game 3 is on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jake Paterson (Allen) - 29 of 30 saves.

2. Brett Neumann (Allen) - GWG 6:12 into the third period.

3. Spencer Asuchak (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

