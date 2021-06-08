Wichita's Ramsay Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year

June 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Bruce Ramsay of the Wichita Thunder is the 2020-21 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.

The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.

Andrew Lord of Greenville finished second in the voting, followed by Fort Wayne's Ben Boudreau, Brad Ralph of Florida and Allen's Steve Martinson.

The winner of the Defenseman of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday.

Ramsay led Wichita to a 41-22-8 record and a second-place finish in the Western Conference during the regular season. It marked Wichita's first 40-plus win season since 2011-12 in the Central Hockey League. The Thunder went 22-10-4 on the road, leading in the ECHL in road victories.

Ramsay is in his second season as the Thunder's head coach after spending three seasons as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Prior to joining the Griffins, he was the head coach of the Tulsa Oilers from 2009-15, where he compiled a 185-180-35 record and led the Oilers to the playoffs in each of his last two seasons in Tulsa - which coincided with Oilers' final season in the Central Hockey League and their first season in the ECHL.

In addition to his Coach of the Year honors, Ramsay also was named the ECHL General Manager of the Year award, which is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)

2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays

2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades

2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads

2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils

2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces

2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers

2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers

2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm

2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators

2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers

1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill

1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades

1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees

1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps

1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds

1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers

ECHL General Manager of the Year Award

2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Steve Martinson, Allen Americans

2018-19 Rob Murray, Tulsa Oilers

2017-18 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Chris Stewart, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.