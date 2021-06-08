ECHL Transactions - June 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

