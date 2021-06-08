ECHL Transactions - June 8
June 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
