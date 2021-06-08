Jake Paterson Leads Allen over Utah in Game 1

Allen Americans celebrate a goal against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith) Allen Americans celebrate a goal against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL) won the first game of the series with the Utah Grizzlies by a 3-1 score on Tuesday night at Allen Event Center, in front of a crowd just under 2,000 fans.

The first two goals came far apart for Allen. Spencer Asuchak scored two minutes into the opening frame, his first of the playoffs, with the next goal coming early in the third period. Brett Neumann outworked the Grizzlies in front of the Utah net poking home his first of the playoffs to give the Americans the lead for good 2-1. Colby McAuley put the game away for Allen with a breakaway goal late in the third period into the empty net to make it a 3-1 Allen lead.

"We have to play better in the first period tomorrow night," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "That is one of the big adjustments we need to make for tomorrow. Getting only five shots on net in the first period is not good enough."

Jake Paterson was the star for Allen stopping 29 shots to get the win. Paterson has allowed just one goal in his last two games.

Utah's only goal came from the ECHL Rookie of the year Matthew Boucher. He scored his first of the playoffs from Travis Barron at the 14:21 mark of the opening frame.

Neither team scored a power play goal in Game 1. Allen was 0 for 5 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 3.

Game 2 of the Best of Five Series is Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. Buy your seats NOW!

