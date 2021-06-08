Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, Game 1

Corey Mackin and the Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Corey Mackin and the Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The puck drops at 7:05 pm. Allen enters tonight's game with a six-game winning streak to close the regular season. The last loss came on May 23rd.

ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:

EARLY PREGAME SHOW 6:30 PM CST: Alton Dills and Jason Thomas

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 pm CST: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Game: Wednesday, June 9, vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 pm. TICKETS

Round 1: The Allen Americans face the Utah Grizzlies in Round 1 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Americans are the number one overall seed in the Western Conference. This is the first postseason hockey game in Allen in three seasons. The Americans missed the playoffs for the first time in 18-19. The 19-20 postseason was cancelled due to Covid.

About Last Game: The Americans shutout the Rapid City Rush 4-0 on Saturday night to close the regular season. Jake Paterson picked up the win stopping all 33 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season. Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin each finished the game with two points each.

Americans Scoring Title: Les Lancaster, who was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for May, finished the regular season as the Americans scoring leader. Lancaster had 64 points in 72 games and led all defensemen in goals with 26.

All ECHL Team: The Allen Americans had two players named to the All-ECHL Team. Les Lancaster was named to the All-ECHL First Team, while Matt Register takes a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team. Lancaster led all defensemen in goals this season with 26. Matt Register led all defensemen in assists with 47.

Comparing Allen and Utah Grizzlies

Allen Americans:

Home: 26-7-2-1

Away: 19-16-1-0

Overall: 45-23-3-1

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 64

Goals: Corey Mackin 30

Assists: Matt Register, 47

+/-: Joshua Lammon, +20

PIM: Zane Franklin, 125

Utah Grizzlies Team Leaders:

Points: Matthew Boucher, 52

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 25

Assists: Trey Bradley, 37

+/-: Matthew Boucher, +6

PIM: Hayden Hodgson, 127

