Havoc Sweep 3 Game Series against Pensacola

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Looking for a third straight win against Pensacola, in just as many days, the Havoc would don Charlie Brown Christmas jerseys.

The first period would see two fights including assistant captain Nolan Kaiser standing up for the SPHL leader in points Jacob Barber. After a penalty kill, Cole Reginato would drive the net and open the scoring for the Havoc and they would take that 1-0 lead into the second period.

The second period would see more of the same chippiness from both team. Pensacola would score early in the second but the Havoc would respond quickly seeing Robbie Fisher score his first career goal and Sy Nutkevitch scoring off a breakaway assisted by goalie Max Milosek.

The final frame would see Pensacola score on a powerplay with ten minutes left in the game, cutting the lead to one. Pensacola would end up tying the game leading to Overtime.

Mathieu Newcomb would end Overtime quickly with a beautiful short-side goal off of the rush.

After 20 games, the Havoc remain first place in the SPHL with a record of 18-1-1.

The Havoc will be back Sunday, December 26th against the Macon Mayhem for SMALL DOG RACES which sees what pup is the fastest in the Tennessee Valley.

