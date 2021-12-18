Thunderbolts Shut out 4-0 in Roanoke

December 18, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Roanoke, Va.: A tough weekend for the Thunderbolts came to a close with a 4-0 defeat to Roanoke on Saturday night at Berglund Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, December 26th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Nick Devito and Chris Vella scored for Roanoke in the first period, at 3:39 and 11:10 respectively, to establish a 2-0 lead for the Rail Yard Dawgs through the first period. In the second period, the Thunderbolts were unable to convert on a brief 5-on-3 power play opportunity, and shortly afterward Jeff Jones scored to extend Roanoke's lead to 3-0 at 12:09. A few minutes later, a loose puck was cashed in in the Thunderbolts' crease by Mac Jansen to make it 4-0 Roanoke. No goals were scored in the third period in large part due to Brian Billett, who stopped key Roanoke opportunities to keep the score from becoming wider. Billett stopped 22 of 26 shots, remaining tied for the franchise record for career wins (17) with retired Thunderbolts goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.