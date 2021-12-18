SPHL Announces Pelnik Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Saturday that Charlie Pelnik has been suspended two games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 107, Evansville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 17.

Pelnik was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 70.3, Leaving the Players' Bench, at 18:50 of the second period. Pelnik will miss Roanoke's games against Evansville (December 18) and Fayetteville (December 23).

The Dawgs will be back home tonight against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

