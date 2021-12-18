Coash Scores a Brace as Mayhem Stumble

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Mayhem traveled up I-75 for their final matchup before their holiday break for a matchup with the Knoxville Ice Bears. After an ice issue postponed Friday night's contest, the Mayhem were all set to hopefully spoil Knoxville's Christmas celebrations by taking two points of their own.

Dillon Kelley would draw the start in net for the Mayhem, and he would be outstanding in the first frame, stopping 11 shots. After battling through a tough five on three penalty kill, Don Carter Jr. would lead Scott Coash into the Knoxville zone. Coash would snipe one home from the top of the left circle to give the Mayhem a 1-0 advantage heading into the locker room.

Macon would start the second period with some dominant fore-checking that trapped Knoxville deep into their zone. Brink would then be left all alone at the top of the left circle and would bury home a beauty of his own. After standing tall for the majority of the game, Kelley would succumb to some nifty stick-work courtesy of Knoxville's Alex Pommerville. The flood gates would then open for the home squad as Turner, Baker, and Waxin-Engback all scored in rapid succession to give Knoxville a 4-2 lead heading into the break.

Macon began the final frame with a chance to get right back in it but were unable to convert a five on three power play opportunity. The Ice Bears would dominate the puck for a majority of the period, but new life would be breathed back into the Macon bench courtesy of a gritty goal from the stick of Scott Coash who was the beneficiary of some aggressive fore-checking. Knoxville would answer almost immediately as Andrew Bellant would score on the breakaway. Waxin-Engback would add the empty net dagger to the Mayhem's hopes as Macon would fall 6-3 to the talented Ice Bears.

Macon's squad will now take a much-needed holiday break and return to take on the Huntsville Havoc on December 26th in Alabama. From our family to yours, please have a Merry Christmas.

