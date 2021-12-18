Marksmen Shutout Bulls 2-0

December 18, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Birmingham Bulls 2-0 at the Pelham Civic Complex on Friday Night.

Matt McNair scored 57 seconds into the second period to open the scoring. McNair's breakaway goal marks his eighth of the season.

Down the stretch, Jason Pawloski was heroic in his effort racking up timely saves to keep his team ahead.

After the Marksmen went a man down with two minutes to play, captain Taylor McCloy scored from his own zone into an empty net to ice the game.

The Marksmen advance to 13-6-0 on the season and strengthen their lead over Evansville for fourth place in the league.

Birmingham and Fayetteville will square off tomorrow in Alabama at 8:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.