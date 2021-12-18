SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Tory McLean

Evansville's Tory McLean has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 107, Evansville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 17.

McLean will miss Evansville's games against Roanoke (December 18), Quad City (December 26) and Peoria (December 31)

Roanoke's Charlie Pelnik

Roanoke's Charlie Pelnik has been suspended two games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 107, Evansville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 17.

Pelnik was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 70.3, Leaving the Players' Bench, at 18:50 of the second period.

Pelnik will miss Roanoke's games against Evansville (December 18) and Fayetteville (December 23).

