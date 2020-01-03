Havoc Struggle against Quad City
January 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc (14-8-3) fell Friday night to the Quad City Storm by a 6-3 final score. The Storm jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first period before Nolan Kaiser managed to get a goal back 36 seconds in the second period. Ryan Verbeek added another shot of life to the Havoc with a goal less than two minutes later to cut the Storm lead to 3-2. Quad City found the back of the net two more times before the end of the second to make it 5-2. Nolan Kaiser went on to score late in the third after another Storm goal in the third sealed the game.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
