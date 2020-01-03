Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-13-4) vs Marksmen (14-3-4) - 7:05 PM

January 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(5-13-4), 10th SPHL, 14 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(14-3-4), 3rd SPHL, 32 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Zane Stout| Linesmen: Joe Johnson, John Rey

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs took a 2-1 lead on Lincoln Griffin's goal in the second period but the Fayetteville Marksmen tied the game late in the third on a Brett Johnson goal that forced overtime. In OT, Taylor McCloy scored the game-winner and Fayetteville beat Roanoke, 3-2, on New Year's Eve at Berglund Center.

FAYETTEVILLE'S FINAL VISIT: Friday is the last time this season the Marksmen are scheduled to visit the Rail Yard Dawgs at Berglund Center. Roanoke and Fayetteville have three games remaining in their season series, all of which will take place in North Carolina. In five home games against the Marksmen, the Rail Yard Dawgs are 2-2-1. Friday is the 11th home game for the Dawgs and the sixth against Fayetteville.

DILL'S RETURN: Henry Dill was signed by the Rail Yard Dawgs on Monday and made his 2019-20 debut on Tuesday by making 32 saves on 35 shots in the 3-2 OT loss to Fayetteville. It was a return to Roanoke for Dill who appeared in seven games with the Dawgs during the 2018-19 season. He had been in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds and was the league-leader in wins (9), SV% (.938) and shutouts (3) at the time of his signing. Dill became the fifth goaltender to start a game for the Rail Yard Dawgs this season, joining Jake Theut, Stephen Klein, Michael Stiliadis and Ian Sylves.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-2 on the power play on Tuesday and are now without a power play goal in their last 26 chances. Roanoke last scored a power play goal in its 3-1 win over Fayetteville on December 12. After that game, the Dawgs were second in the SPHL on the power play at 25%. They are now fifth at 17.3%.

ON A STREAK: Colton Wolter assisted on Roanoke's first goal on Tuesday night, thus extending his point streak to five games. His is the third streak of the season of five games or more, CJ Stubbs has had a five-game streak and Mac Jansen registered an eight-game streak. Wolter has four goals and three assists in his last five games and leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matt Beer was activated off injured reserve prior to Tuesday night's game and Nick Kalpouzos replaced him on IR. Beer did not play in the OT loss vs Fayetteville...the announced crowd of 4,224 on New Year's Eve was the second-largest home crowd of the season thus far for the Rail Yard Dawgs. It was 64 fans shy of the Opening Night crowd of 4,268 on October 26...Roanoke earned points in five of eight games in December and went 3-3-2 overall in the final month of 2019.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will play the second half of their home-and-home set on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

