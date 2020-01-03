Bolts Come Back, Earn Point in Loss to Knoxville

The Thunderbolts came back twice late to tie the game and force a shootout, but this time, the Thunderbolts lost. However, they still earned a crucial standings point in the process. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, December 17th, as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT, buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Down 2-0, the Thunderbolts would score twice to knot the game up. First was Austin Plevy at 7:07, from Jake Smith and Derek Sutliffe, off a rebound chance. Then, Smith would score 20 seconds later at 7:27, unassisted as Knoxville coughed up the puck in front of goaltender Joseph Murdaca. Knoxville would respond shortly after to take a 3-2 lead. With Braeden Ostepchuk pulled for the extra attacker, Seth Swenson would hold in a Knoxville dump-out attempt, feed to Zane Jones behind the net, who in turn found Demico Hannoun camped out in front, who rifled a shot upstairs to tie the game with 1:11 to go. Nobody would score in overtime, despite good chances on both sides, and the game required a shootout. Knoxville would score twice, and Joseph Murdaca stopped all four Thunderbolts attempts for the 4-3 Knoxville victory.

Smith tallied one goal and one assist, while Plevy and Hannoun finished with one goal each. Ostepchuk made 19 saves, plus two in the shootout. These two teams meet again tomorrow night in Knoxville, at 6:35 pm CT.

