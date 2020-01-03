Bulls Drop First Game of Series with Peoria
January 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham drops the first of a 2 game series with the Peoria Rivermen 0-4 on their home ice in Pelham.
Stephen Klein closed the night with 25 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday January 4, 2020
Peoria Rivermen
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
View this email in your browser
January 3, 2020
Peoria Rivermen vs Birmingham Bulls
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Second Period Surge Propels Mayhem to Fifth Straight Home Win - Macon Mayhem
- Bulls Drop First Game of Series with Peoria - Birmingham Bulls
- Four Unanswered Goals Drop Marksmen in OT - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Dawgs Storm Back, Bury Marksmen in OT, 4-3 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers (Game 25) - Macon Mayhem
- Mayhem Sign Hayden Stewart to Contract - Macon Mayhem
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-13-4) vs Marksmen (14-3-4) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Alec Marsh Called up to ECHL; Marking 10th Call-Up for the Marksmen - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.