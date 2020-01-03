Bulls Drop First Game of Series with Peoria

January 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham drops the first of a 2 game series with the Peoria Rivermen 0-4 on their home ice in Pelham.

Stephen Klein closed the night with 25 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday January 4, 2020

Peoria Rivermen

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

January 3, 2020

Peoria Rivermen vs Birmingham Bulls

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

