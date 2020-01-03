Alec Marsh Called up to ECHL; Marking 10th Call-Up for the Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After 25 games with the Marksmen, F Alec Marsh has been called up to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

Marsh, 24, joined the Marksmen after his collegiate career at Penn State. Since joining the Marksmen, Marsh had a 15 points (6G+9A) in 25 total games in the fox sweater.

The Bridgewater, NJ native played an important part for the Marksmen, making an impact on both sides of the ice. Marsh earned both powerplay and penalty killing time under Head Coach Jesse Kallechy.

"Alec is a special player who helped make the entire team better. He has a great work ethic and was a figurehead in our locker room." said Kallechy "We wish the best for Alec in the ECHL."

For the Marksmen, Marsh is the tenth player called up to the ECHL.

