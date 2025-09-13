Marksmen Sign Mason Beaupit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Mason Beaupit for the 2025-26 season.

Beaupit, 21, will be entering into his second full professional season after coming away with an 8-8 record and facing the most shots per game (33.87) out of any goaltender in the SPHL in 2024-25.

From Surrey, British Columbia, the 6-foot-6-inch netminder played four seasons of junior hockey's highest level in the WHL and one season in the BCHL before turning pro.

He earned one win with the Peoria Rivermen before being dealt to Fayetteville last October and finished the season with four-straight wins.

Beaupit joins defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love and Alex Davis and forwards Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust and among the announced players for the upcoming season.

