Havoc Announce 2021-22 Home Dates
June 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc released their 28 home dates for the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season today.
The home opener is set for Friday, October 15th. The rest of the schedule includes 10 Saturday games, 12 Friday games, two games on Sunday and Thursday, and one each on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All night games will start at 7:00 pm, while the puck will drop at 5:00 pm on Sundays.
The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. The home schedule is subject to change.
2021-22 Huntsville Havoc Home Dates
Friday, October 15, 2021
Friday, October 29, 2021
Friday, November 5, 2021
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Friday, November 12, 2021
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Friday, March 11, 2022
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Friday, April 1, 2022
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Season Tickets
Season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.
