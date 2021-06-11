Havoc Announce 2021-22 Home Dates

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc released their 28 home dates for the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season today.

The home opener is set for Friday, October 15th. The rest of the schedule includes 10 Saturday games, 12 Friday games, two games on Sunday and Thursday, and one each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All night games will start at 7:00 pm, while the puck will drop at 5:00 pm on Sundays.

The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. The home schedule is subject to change.

2021-22 Huntsville Havoc Home Dates

Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Season Tickets

Season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.

