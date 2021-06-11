2021-22 Home Schedule Announced

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls have announced their home game schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Bulls are heading into their 5th season at the Pelham Civic Complex as members of the southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

In just four years in the Southern Professional Hockey League, The Birmingham Bulls have produced a Rookie of the Year, 4 All-Star Appearances, Coach of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, Equipment Manager of the Year, 5 All-SPHL First Team Selections, 1 All-SPHL Second Team Selection, 1 All-Rookie Team Player, SPHL MVP and set the league record for most wins in a row from the start of the season (11).

The combination of success on the ice and the atmosphere inside the Pelham Civic Complex of fast-paced, up-close family fun created one of the best environments a sporting event could bring to Birmingham.

2021-22 Home Game Schedule

Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 202

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Friday,, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022

* Full Schedule and opponents with be announced in the coming weeks

