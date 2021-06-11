2021-22 Home Schedule Announced
June 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls have announced their home game schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Bulls are heading into their 5th season at the Pelham Civic Complex as members of the southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).
In just four years in the Southern Professional Hockey League, The Birmingham Bulls have produced a Rookie of the Year, 4 All-Star Appearances, Coach of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, Equipment Manager of the Year, 5 All-SPHL First Team Selections, 1 All-SPHL Second Team Selection, 1 All-Rookie Team Player, SPHL MVP and set the league record for most wins in a row from the start of the season (11).
The combination of success on the ice and the atmosphere inside the Pelham Civic Complex of fast-paced, up-close family fun created one of the best environments a sporting event could bring to Birmingham.
2021-22 Home Game Schedule
Friday, October 22, 2021
Friday, October 29, 2021
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Friday, November 5, 2021
Friday, November 12, 2021
Saturday, November 13, 202
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Friday,, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Monday, January 17, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, February 25, 2022
Friday, March 4, 2022
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Friday, April 8, 2022
Saturday, April 9, 2022
* Full Schedule and opponents with be announced in the coming weeks
Images from this story
Birmingham Bulls forward CJ Hayes
(Seth James)
