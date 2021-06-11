Ice Bears Garage Sale June 15-16

The Knoxville Ice Bears are hosting their first-ever "Ice Bears Garage Sale" on June 15 - 16 from 3 - 7 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The team will be liquidating merchandise, player furniture, and game-used equipment! Everything will be cleared out to make room for the 2021-2022 season - the team's 20th season of play!

All Youth shirts 5 for $20! All youth Jerseys only $45!

All Adult shirts 5 for $40! All adult Jersey only $75! (Savings up to $150)

Game-used gloves, pants, and helmets!

All items will be set on the arena floor and we ask everyone to enter through the Zamboni entrance in the south end of the Coliseum.

