2021-2022 Home Schedule Set

June 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Ice Bears released their 28 home dates for the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season today.

The team will kick off their 20th season with the home opener is set for Friday, October 15th. The rest of the schedule includes 12 Friday games, 9 Saturday games, four games on Sunday, two on Thursday, and one Wednesday.

All night games will start at 7:35 pm, while the puck will drop at 3:00 pm on Sundays but are subject to change.

The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Friday, October 15, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022

* Home schedule is subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.