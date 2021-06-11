2021-2022 Home Schedule Set
June 11, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Ice Bears released their 28 home dates for the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season today.
The team will kick off their 20th season with the home opener is set for Friday, October 15th. The rest of the schedule includes 12 Friday games, 9 Saturday games, four games on Sunday, two on Thursday, and one Wednesday.
All night games will start at 7:35 pm, while the puck will drop at 3:00 pm on Sundays but are subject to change.
The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.
Friday, October 15, 2021
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Friday, November 5, 2021
Friday, November 19, 2021
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Friday, December 31, 2021
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Friday, February 4, 2022
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Friday, February 25, 2022
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Friday, March 4, 2022
Friday, March 11, 2022
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 25, 2022
Saturday, April 9, 2022
* Home schedule is subject to change
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2021
- Ice Bears Garage Sale June 15-16 - Knoxville Ice Bears
- 2021-2022 Home Schedule Set - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Flyers a Welcome Host for SPHL Meetings, Needed Respite on Pensacola Beach - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- 2021-22 Home Schedule Announced - Birmingham Bulls
- Havoc Announce 2021-22 Home Dates - Huntsville Havoc
- 2021-22 Regular Season Home Dates Announced - Peoria Rivermen
- Roanoke Releases 2021-2022 Home Schedule - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Quad City Storm to Start Season October 15 - Quad City Storm
- Fayetteville Marksmen Opening Night 2021 Set for October 30 - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.