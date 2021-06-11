Roanoke Releases 2021-2022 Home Schedule

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke has received their home game schedule for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. The team will play a 56 game regular season, split evenly between home and away games. The team's full schedule including away games, opponents, and promotional nights will be released at a later date.

The 2021-2022 home schedule features 22 Friday and Saturday games, along with three Thursday dates and three Sunday dates. Special dates to highlight include Black Friday (November 26), the day before Christmas Eve (December 23), and New Year's Eve (December 31). The puck drops at 7:05 P.M. unless otherwise noted on the schedule.

Roanoke's last home game was February 22, 2020, just before the 2019-2020 SPHL season was cancelled due to COVID-19. After 601 days without hockey in the Star City, the Rail Yard Dawgs look to have a big season on the ice and in the box office. Full and half season tickets will continue to be available for purchase, however the front office will now begin booking group outings as well. Quarter Season (Seven Game) Packages and Kid's Club Packages will go on sale in the coming weeks. The on-sale date for single game tickets has not been released yet, but is expected to be September 2021.

Friday, October 15 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, October 22 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, November 6 at 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, November 7 at 3:05 P.M.

Friday, November 12 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, November 13 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, November 26 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, December 17 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, December 18 at 7:05 P.M.

Thursday, December 23 at 7:05 P.M.

Thursday, December 30 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, December 31 at 6:05 P.M.

Friday, January 7 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, January 8 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, January 15 at 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, January 16 at 3:05 P.M.

Thursday, January 27 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, February 4 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, February 5 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, February 18 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, February 19 at 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, February 20 at 3:05 P.M.

Friday, March 18 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, March 19 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, March 25 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, March 26 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, April 1 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, April 2 at 7:05 P.M.

