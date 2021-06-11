Quad City Storm to Start Season October 15

MOLINE, IL-The Quad City Storm will open the 2021-2022 season Friday October 15th, 2021 at the TaxSlayer Center. The game will be the first for the Storm since Sunday March 8th, 2020 and will end a 505 day stretch without professional hockey in the Quad Cities.

The Storm's full home schedule, opponents, road schedule and promotional schedule will all be announced later this Summer.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

