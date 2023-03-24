Hat Tricks' Winning Streak Snapped by Sea Wolves

Danbury, CT- The Mississippi Sea Wolves snapped the Danbury Hat Tricks' near franchise record 10 game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday night.

Goaltender Blake Weyrick led the way with a 40 save effort, tying his career high for saves in a single game.

Yianni Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov led the way in scoring with a goal and three assists each. Yevdokimov extended his FPHL leading goal total to 46. The two stay tied for second in overall points scoring in the Fed with 83 points.

Mississippi jumped to a 3-0 lead with two in the first period, the first coming from Jeff Eppright and the next two coming from Kyle Russell, with Russell's second tally coming early in the second period.

Danbury got off the mat and on the board with a Michael Marchesan power play goal at the 5:39 mark of the second but fell behind on Liarakos' goal at the 15:22 mark of the frame.

The Hat Tricks rallied in the third. Brendan Sheehan notched one following a Daniel McKitrick forced turnover while Lucas DeBenedet potted a power play goal with 1:56 left in the game. Yet, Danbury ran out of steam. Yevdokimov landed the empty netter and secured the Sea Wolves victory.

Mississippi is the only team in the FPHL who has not lost to the Hat Tricks all season, having won the first two matchups between the teams in Biloxi on January 13th and 14th.

This is Danbury's second loss in regulation at the Danbury Ice Arena this season and first since January 6th when the Carolina Thunderbirds were in town. It also snaps a five game home winning streak, dating back to their February 3rd game against the Columbus River Dragons.

Brian Wilson stopped 16 of 20 shots in net.

Brendan Sheehan recorded a two-point game.

Danbury and Mississippi meet again on Saturday night in Danbury at 7PM.

Win a Brand Alfa Romeo Giulia! March 25th!

The Danbury Hat Tricks and Todd Alfa Romeo of Danbury are proud to announce an exciting promotion for Saturday, March 25th @ 7 PM, when the Hat Tricks take on the Mississippi Seawolves at the Danbury Ice Arena.

One fan will have the opportunity to take an on-ice shot from the far blue line to put it into through a target in the goal. If successful, the fan will win a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia (taxes not included).

This contest is open to all fans over the age of 18. To participate, click this link, fill out the form, and you will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

As part of the promotion, with all participants there will be a series of drawings and contests to connect down to the final shooter.

