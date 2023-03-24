Danbury Hat Tricks Open 3 Game Home Weekend Friday Night vs Mississippi

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks open a three-game home weekend against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night at 7:30 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena. This is the first time the Sea Wolves pay a visit to Hat City in franchise history.

The teams played a two-game series in Biloxi back on January 13th and 14th with the Sea Wolves sweeping the weekend set. Mississippi won the first game 3-2 in the shootout and the second game 5-4 in regulation. Jonny Ruiz notched a hat trick in the second game. Danbury Hockey Ring of Honor member Matt Caranci, and member of the 2013 Commissioner's Cup Champion Danbury Whalers, scored the shootout winner in the first game.

Mississippi (14-29-4) has been eliminated from postseason contention in the Continental Division, but still boasts impressive firepower. Yaroslav Yevdokimov (41GP: 45G/34A/79P) leads the FPHL in goal scoring and is tied with his teammate, Yianni Liarakos (45GP: 22G/57A/79P), for second in total scoring in the FPHL.

Danbury (36-6-5) sits in first place in the Empire Division, leading the second place Binghamton Black Bears by 14 points with a game-in-hand. The Hat Tricks are tied for the most points in the League with Columbus at 105, and with a game-in-hand on the River Dragons. Goaltender Brian Wilson sits second in the FPHL in save percentage (.920) and goals against average (2.67) while playing the most minutes in the league this season. (2025:47).

Danbury is riding a 10 game winning streak into the weekend. A win on Friday night ties the franchise record for longest winning streak, set in the 2019-20 season between November 22nd to December 21st of that year.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

