Black Bears Earn 1 Point in High-Scoring Affair

March 24, 2023







Fraser, MI- The Binghamton Bears earned 1 point in a hard fought battle on the road in Fraser, Michigan, against the Motor City Rockers. For the second straight time in the season series, the Rockers get the best of the Black Bears, defeating them 6-5 in overtime. With the earned point, Binghamton extends their point streak to four games.

Like the basketball tournament, the game pace was set by teams taking runs controlling the tempo. Motor City had the first run, scoring the first two goals, leading for almost the entire period. Austin Thompson got the Black Bears on the board in the final minute of the period, scoring his 26th of the season, second only behind Tyler Gjurich. The final goal of the period sent the Black Bears to the room a lot happier than they would have been, now trailing 2-1.

Then it was Binghamton's turn to take a run. The Black Bears scored the next three goals thanks to Gjurich, Mac Lewis, and Tyson Kirkby. For a four minute span, Binghamton held a 4-2 advantage. Motor City answered with another run quickly tying the game at 4-4 with a power play goal and the other at even strength. All things square at 4-4 after 40 minutes.

Binghamton did take a small lead again as Michigan native, Cam Yarwood, recorded the second power play goal of the night for the Black Bears. However, Motor City was able to answer the call once again, evening the contest up at 5-5. Neither side scored another goal in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

In overtime Jameson Milam was able to put one in the back of the net, sending the Rockers home happy as they picked up the extra point in OT. Both teams recorded one shot in OT. The Rockers win 6-5 in the extra frame.

Gjurich's goal moves him closer to the all-time record, (Upon league review) he is now 3 goals away from breaking the all-time goal record currently at 296.

