River Dragons Rain Down on Thunder
March 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
HARRINGTON, DE - Rookie Brendan White recorded his first pro point and minutes later his first pro goal as the Columbus River Dragons routed the Delaware Thunder 7-1 on Friday night.
Seven River Dragons recorded multiple point games led by Lane King's goal and two assists on the night. In all, ten Columbus players recorded at least a point, while the line of King, Alex Storjohann and Alexander Jmaeff combnined for seven points on the night.
Christian Pavlas earned the win and picked up the primary assist on King's goal in the second period.
The same two teams go back at it tomorrow night at 7 pm ET. Saturday's broadcast is radio only along the Columbus River Dragons Broadcast Network.
