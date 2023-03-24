Final Minute Comeback Falls Short Against Watertown

The Port Huron Prowlers faced the Watertown Wolves for the first time this season and the Wolves came away with a 4-3 win. Lincoln Gingerich's empty-net goal went down as the game-winner.

Parker Moskal began a counterattack and slid a pass in tight to Elijah Wilson who potted his 16th goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, the Prowlers were on the power play and Matt Stoia sent a shot from the point that hit Brandon Baker's stick and deflected past Adam Wisco.

That 1-1 score held into the third period when Wilson stepped over the Port Huron blue line and fired a shot past Wyatt Hoflin to give Watertown back the lead.

Moskal found a bouncing puck at center ice and scored on the breakaway to extend the lead to 3-1. Gingerich hit the empty net with 1:19 to go but the Prowlers fought back.

Matt Graham and Dalton Jay scored in the final 23 seconds but the comeback fell short.

Graham had a goal and an assist to lead Port Huron. Hoflin made 32 saves on 35 shots.

Gingerich was the game's first star with his first career pro goal and two assists for the Wolves. Wilson scored twice and Moskal had a goal and an assist. Wisco made 33 saves for his first pro win. Watertown snapped a seven-game losing streak.

The Prowlers and Wolves meet again on March 25 with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

