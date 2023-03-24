Sea Wolves Dethrone Hat Tricks 5-3

Danbury, CT - The (15-29-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves snapped a three-game losing skid on Friday night, taking down the (36-7-5) Danbury Hat Tricks by a 5-3 score at Danbury Arena.

The Sea Wolves began the game with good pace and jumped in front 2-0 with goals from Jeff Eppright and Kyle Russell. Eppright's goal came 2:33 into the game and Russell's was recorded at 13:40.

Mississippi got out to another fast start in the second period as Russell scored his second of the night after 1:42 had gone by. Both of his goals were assisted by Yianni Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

That 3-0 lead was trimmed by the Hat Tricks when Michael Marchesan rifled in the puck on a power play. Liarakos earned a goal right back for the Sea Wolves, representing his fourth point of the night.

Despite trailing 4-1 going into the final period, Danbury came rumbling back with Brendan Sheehan and Lucas DeBenedetbringing the Hat Tricks within one. DeBenedet's strike was the second Danbury man-advantage goal on Friday.

Danbury went right back into the offensive zone trailing 4-3, but were ultimately extinguished on an empty netter from the Sea Wolves' Yaroslav Yevdokimov with 1:02 to go in the game.

Goaltender Blake Weyrick received his fourth win of the season on 40 total saves. Liarakos and Yevdokimov each finished the night with one goal and three assists.

The Sea Wolves and Hat Tricks will play their fourth and final meeting of the season with each other tomorrow, March 25 at Danbury Arena. Fans can view the game live starting at 6:30pm Central Time on the Mississippi Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

