Hat Tricks Trounce Thunder With Six Different Scorers

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-17-3, 94 pts) rolled past the Delaware Thunder (5-37-2, 15 pts) with six different goal-scorers on Friday night.

Dzmitry Daniliuk (3) opened the scoring 1:08 into the first and Danbury held the lead the rest of the way. A few minutes later, Jonny Ruiz added his 45th tally of the season to extend the lead.

Cory Anderson (29) wrapped up the first-period with a power-play goal late from Nick Mangone and Steve Mele. Mangone recorded his first point as a Hat Trick and Mele went on to have a three-point night.

Late in the first, Tal Finberg notched the first leg of his Gordie Howe hat trick, dropping the gloves with Nikita Andrusenko.

In the second, Finberg scored his fourth goal of the season and Mele added his 11th of the year to make it a 5-0 game after two periods.

Early in the third, Mike Lopez scored his first professional goal on an assist from Finberg, completing Finberg's Gordie Howe hat trick.

Delaware added two late goals, but the Hat Tricks held on for a 6-2 win. Danbury pressured Delaware goaltender Trevor Babin all night, launching 60 shots on net. In the first period alone, Danbury put 33 shots on goal.

Brian Wilson made 20 saves for the Hat Tricks on his way to picking up his 10th win of the season.

Danbury is back in action on the road next weekend in Carolina.

