Prowlers Weekend Preview

March 25, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







This weekend the Prowlers will take on the 1st place Watertown Wolves. After a successful road trip last weekend in which the Prowlers were able to take two games from the Thunderbirds, they clinched their spot in the playoffs. The rest of the season will be about figuring out the best line combinations and playing well going into the playoffs.

A massive boost to the Prowlers lineup will be a returning Austin Fetterly. Fetterly spent the past couple of months in the SPHL with the Pensacola Flyers. Before getting called up, he had 21 points in 18 games. Fetterly will provide a valuable two-way player on the back end and help strengthen the d-pairs.

A player coming in this weekend on high is Matt Graham. Graham netted the OT-winning goal on Saturday night and will look to continue his strong play. And since his return from injury, goalie Cory Simons has played very well and provided the Prowlers with a strong goalie duo with Simons and Shipman.

For the Wolves, it all starts with MVP front-runner Justin MacDonald. MacDonald has 113 points so far, and the only offensive stat he does not lead the league in is assists. The last time the Prowlers and Wolves played at McMorran, the Prowlers it was a goalie battle with Breandan Colgan getting a shut-out. The Wolves played a very structured style of hockey, and if you want to have success against them, you have to try and break them from their structure.

Prowlers nation promises to be an exciting weekend of hockey, and we hope to see all of you at McMorran place this weekend. Saturday night's game, the Prowlers will be wearing baseball-style jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. We hope to see everyone at the games this weekend, but if you cannot make it, you can watch all three games on the Prowlers YouTube channel.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2022

