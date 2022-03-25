Hat Tricks Host Jamaica Night on Friday

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (31-17-3, 91 pts) host the Delaware Thunder (5-36-2, 15 pts) on Friday night when a lucky fan will win a free trip to Jamaica.

Courtesy of the Jamaica Tourism Board, one fan who comes to the game dressed in the colors of the Jamaican flag (green, black and yellow) will win a three-night stay at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Jamaica. All fans need to do to enter is attend the game and wear Jamaica's colors.

On the ice, Danbury returns home after a defeat to the league-leading Watertown Wolves on Wednesday.

Danbury has been dominant at home this season, winning 21 of 24 games. All three losses have come to the two teams currently ahead of Danbury in the standings (WAT, COL).

Against the Thunder, the Hat Tricks have not lost in six games this season. In those six wins, the Hat Tricks have outscored Delaware 34-9. This will be the first game between the two teams in Danbury since Dec. 23rd. In three total games in Danbury Ice Arena, Danbury is 3-0 and outscored Delaware 15-2.

Two of the top-five point scorers in the league will take the ice on Friday in Danbury. The Hat Tricks' Jonny Ruiz has 44 goals and 78 points this season. He is third in the FPHL in goals and fifth in points.

Delaware's Ryan Marker is tied for third in points with 79. Marker has been an efficient point-scorer this season, scoring 2.5 points-per-game and recording his 79 points over 31 games.

Puck-drop on Friday is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

