Danbury Wins at Home

March 25, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Danbury CT: The Thunder went up north to take on the Hat Tricks on Friday Night. It was Trevor Babin for Delaware and Brian Wilson for Danbury. The Hat Tricks scored just over a minute in on a goal from Dzmitry Daniluk. Jonny Ruiz added to the lead with a goal midway through period one. Cory Anderson would score a late power-play goal to make it 3-0 after one.

After a quiet start to the second period, Danbury lit the lamp to add to the lead. Tal Finberg scored on a breakaway receiving a great pass from Zachary Lazzaro. Danbury would add another goal in period two. Steve Mele pounced on a rebound in front of the net to make it 5-0 after two periods of play.

Delaware came out hot in period number three. They had a few good scoring chances early in the period, but could not solve Brian Wilson. Danbury came back the other way with a goal scored by Michael Lopez, his first pro goal. Delaware would score a couple of late goals, one by Ryan Marker and the other by Nikita Andrusenko. Delaware and Columbus meet tomorrow and Sunday at the Thunderdome! Tickets are still available! Single Game Tickets

