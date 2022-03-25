Thunder Bring in Fire Power

With another three-game in three nights, Delaware has brought in some firepower! Ilya Bobko is a big addition for Delaware bringing a plethora of skill and speed to the forward group. Bobko has spent time this year in Belarus with HK Lida. The Thunder have also brought in some NCAA talent with the additions of Andrew Green (F), Jake Cox (F), Quinn Tucker (F), and Xavier Abdella (D)! Green was the captain of Western New England his senior year and spent time in the OJHL. Cox joins the Thunder from Southern New Hampshire University. Tucker was at Anna Maria University where he posted three goals and four assists this past year. Abdella will be on the blue line for Delaware after playing at Stevenson and Wilkes University.

